PSX marks 20 years of CFA Society

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony on Monday to commemorate 20th anniversary of the CFA Society Pakistan (CFASP).

The event was attended by guests from the CFA Institute, including Nick Pollard, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, and Reseena Abdullah, Director, Partnerships & Client Solutions Asia Pacific.

Speaking on the occasion, PSX chairperson Dr. Shamshad Akhtar emphasised the importance of collaboration between the CFA Institute, CFASP, and capital market institutions in promoting best practices in corporate governance and serving the interests of stakeholders.

Akhtar highlighted the growing importance of ESG advocacy and PSX's commitment to driving sustainability and enhancing its market capitalisation and trading and surveillance infrastructure.

Pollard stressed over the importance of advancing ethics and market integrity in the financial industry through ESG investing and analysis. He commended Pakistan's efforts towards achieving sustainability targets and urged the PSX and financial industry to promote sustainable investing and ensure reliable disclosures and governance mechanisms.

Muhammad Shoaib, CFA, Director, CFASP, expressed his pleasure in celebrating two decades of CFASP. He highlighted the society's collaborations with regulators, employers, universities, and other stakeholders and its contributions to promoting global standards and best practices.