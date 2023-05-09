Gold continues to shine

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices increased to a fresh all-time high in the country on Monday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs226,900 per tola after an increase of Rs1,400 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,200 to Rs194,530.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $2,022 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs2,900 per tola in the country, which is also an all-time high. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates rose by Rs25.72 to Rs2,486.28.