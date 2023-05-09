Women’s economic empowerment discussed

LAHORE: A joint meeting of women parliamentary secretaries will be held soon in Islamabad to develop a concrete plan for the economic empowerment of women in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, Parliamentary Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani during a visit to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) head office said the critical economic situation of Pakistan demands active participation of women in mainstream economy.

The meeting was attended by General Manager Central Support Socrat Aman Rana, General Manager Policy Planning Nadia Jahangir Seth, General Manager Business Development Services Ashfaq Ahmad, and other officials concerned.

Dr Rehmani said that women artisans working in different sectors should be helped out to become formal entrepreneurs. She underlined the need for support interventions for the development of women entrepreneurship at gross-root level.

“Skilled women working in different businesses and professions are not being paid well. Therefore, the government wants to provide them with a fool-proof support mechanism for setting up their own enterprises,” she said.

The support mechanism backed up by an easy access to finance would be discussed at length at the proposed joint meeting of ladies parliamentarians, she said, assuring that SMEDA would also be invited to the meeting.

Earlier, Seth gave a detailed presentation on SMEDA’s services, projects and initiatives for SME development in the country. She informed that SMEDA was already working to bring out a separate set of policies for developing entrepreneurship among women, apart from the incentives and facilities determined in the main SME-Policy-2021.

Highlighting the general strength of SMEs, Seth pointed out that the country had about 5.2 million registered SMEs making 40 percent contribution to the GDP with 30 percent share in the exports. She told that the SME sector, despite being the biggest business and industry sector had very limited access to finance.

Only 6.51 percent financing in the formal sources belongs to the SME sector, she said and informed the total number of SME sector borrowers in the banking industry had been recorded at 164,756 only across the country, in which number of women based SMEs was extremely low.