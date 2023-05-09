Exporters face up to 9 percent fines for delayed proceeds, says FPCCI

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday said commercial banks or authorised dealers of the State Bank of Pakistan were charging 3 to 9 percent fines over “unfounded but deemed delays” in realisation of export proceeds.

“This is tantamount to discouraging exporters from bringing their earnings back to home to avoid unbearable financial losses,” FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

He asked the SBP to immediately bar and discontinue the charge by banks on account of fines or lien-marking on exporters’ accounts. According to the apex trade body, authorised dealers are deducting three percent fine / marking lien on the amount of export proceeds delayed by up to 30 days, six percent on realisation of export proceeds delayed by more than 30–60 days, and nine percent on export payments received with a delay of more than 60 days.

Sheikh maintained that the central had issued a circular on April 30, 2023 to instruct commercial banks / authorised dealers to accept and accommodate genuine cases of delay in the realisation of export proceeds and exempt them from fines and lien-marking.

“The directives of the SBP have not been implemented in letter and spirit,” he said. FPCCI chief noted that documentation of exporters or their foreign buyers were not given due weightage, and authorised dealers were making their “ill-informed and misinterpreted decisions themselves and making undue deductions on export proceeds of the already much distressed and burgeoned exporters of Pakistan.”

He was of the view that foreign exchange is lifeline of Pakistan’s economy at the moment and exporters need to be facilitated and incentivised for bringing the dollars inwards. Suleman Chawla, senior vice president of FPCCI, said there had been a number of genuine impediments responsible for delayed realisation of export proceeds, which, he claimed, were beyond the control of exporters.

Disruptions in global commercial transactional procedures due to Russia – Ukraine war, extreme volatility in rupee – dollar parity which experienced multiple rotational rounds of unexplained depreciation and appreciation, inordinate delays in fulfillment of export orders due to delays in settlement of letters of credit of raw materials for the industrial production, and emergence of three simultaneous foreign exchange markets, i.e. banking channel, open market and grey market were among the reasons for delays in export proceeds realisation, according to Chawla.

FPCCI chief demanded that all liens marked should be removed immediately and all fines be reversed to free the cash of the exporters, enabling them to fulfill their export orders in hand.

“This is specifically important in the context of Pakistan’s prevailing conditions of unbearable cost of capital and access to finance in the backdrop of 21 percent key policy rate of the SBP; and, resultant hikes in interest rates of business loans from banking channels,” Sheikh said.