Stocks retreat on IMF bailout uncertainty, rate hike talks

Stocks closed lower on Monday amid uncertainty over the IMF programme and talks for an interest rate hike, traders said. The market had opened on a positive note but succumbed to a selling pressure and ended in red after having many green days.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased by 412.49 points or 0.98 percent to 41,829.49 points against 42,241.98 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,390.82 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,768.19 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower in the post-earnings season on institutional profit-taking amid political uncertainty.” Rupee instability amid uncertainty over the outcome of the International Monetary Fund - IMF review of the federal budget, and concerns over fresh conditions to raise interest rates to tame inflation had played a catalyst role in the bearish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also dropped by 293.12 points or 1.90 percent to 15,114.81 points compared with 15,407.93 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by one million shares to 179.050 million shares from 178.164 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.761 billion from Rs5.768 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.275 trillion from Rs6.356 trillion. Out of 340 companies active in the session, 80 closed in green, 236 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Ali Najeeb, analyst at Topline Securities, said after many green days, Pakistan equities had a correction Monday. “The KSE100 index opened on a positive note but succumbed to selling pressure and eventually settled at 41,830 (-413 points; down 0.98 percent) for the day.”

“The aforesaid selling spree can be attributed to media rumours regarding inconclusiveness of prevailing IMF programme and likely hike in interest rates in the upcoming policy meeting scheduled next month,” he added.

During trading hours, SYS, OGDC, TRG, PPL & LUCK lost 186 points. On the flip side, HMB, FFC and BAHL witnessed some buying interest as they added 43 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Bhanero Tex. shares, which rose by Rs56.50 to Rs1,200 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which increased by Rs30.30 to Rs691 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs1,137.88 to Rs20,999.62 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs113.28 to Rs5,776.72 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a negative session was observed to mark the start of the week at the PSX.

After the opening bell, the market had opened in the green but stocks fell as bears dominated the benchmark KSE-100 index, which lost 474.53 points in the intraday as negative news flow with regard to the revival of the IMF programme, which led the disappointment among investors, as profit selling was observed across the board, it reported.

“Whereas, given the low market valuations, the PSX still lacked triggers that would allow investors to initiate positions and capitalise true values,” the brokerage said. Trading volumes remained reasonable, with third-tier equities continuing to lead the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (-94.4 points), E&P’s (-78.0 points), cement (-72.4 points), commercial banks (-26.4 points), and paper & board (-22.3 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 20.924 million shares which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.20 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 19.753 million shares, which closed lower by 93 paisas to Rs13.13 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Refinery, Aisha Steel Mill, Maple Leaf, Air Link Commun, Silk Bank Ltd, Sui North Gas, Oil & Gas Dev.XD, and Bank Al-Falah. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts dropped to 40.975 million shares from 41.528 million shares.