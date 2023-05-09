Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in both currency markets on Monday amid increased dollar demand from importers and political uncertainty, dealers said.

The local unit fell 1 rupee to settle at 288 per dollar in the open market. In the interbank market, the domestic currency closed at 283.85 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 283.59. The rupee lost 26 paisas or 0.09 percent during the session.

Dealers said the rupee lost ground due to an increased dollar demand from importers and uncertainty in politics and the economy. “The rupee lost ground after making little gains as importers bought dollars to settle their bills. The rupee is still suffering from political and economic instability,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

On the political front and with the International Monetary Fund, nothing is definitive. Analysts believe that this is bad news for macroeconomics since rising inflation and interest rates will lead to cyclical crises.

The IMF has stated that once the necessary funding is in place and the agreement is finalised, the $1.2 billion ninth review of the bailout programme will be finished. A few weeks ago, the government voiced worries about the IMF moving the goal posts and setting new ones only after the previous ones are met.

The wait for the budget is necessary because the IMF wants to see the budget plans because the funding from friendly nations has already been committed, and the remaining gap will be filled by the current account surplus, acquired through significant suffering of local firms. Clearly, a lack of trust is the main factor contributing to the programme's delay.