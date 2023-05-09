KARACHI: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) on Monday announced an increase in the rates of return on some of its National Savings schemes, effective from May 9, 2023.

CDNS Director General Hamid Raza Khalid said in a tweet that the Savings Account rates have been raised from 18.5 percent to 19.5 percent. Additionally, Special Savings Certificates will now yield 17.4 percent compared to the previous rate of 17.13 percent.

The rates on three-month Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC) have increased to 20.84 percent, while the yield of six-month STSC has surged to 20.82 percent.

Rates on 1-year STSC have also been revised upward to 20.8 percent. Khalid said the rates on other schemes will remain unchanged. The revision in the rates of National Savings schemes comes after the State Bank of Pakistan raised the key interest rate by 100bps, taking it to 21 percent last month. This decision was made due to a rise in inflation, which reached 35.4 percent in March 2023 and is expected to remain high in the near future. CDNS raises interest rates on savings schemes .