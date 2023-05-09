ACJCE warns against potential rise in Thar coal power costs

KARACHI: Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy (ACJCE) has questioned the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) petition for determination of contract stage tariff, which could make Thar coal power expensive, thus killing its purpose of cheap energy for end consumers.

ACJCE through Advocate Syed Ghazanfar submitted its comments on the petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Thar Coal and Energy Board (TCEB). In the comments it said that the determined coal tariff was directly linked to the tariff rate charged by the coal purchaser for the electricity produced. Therefore, any decision taken in pursuance of the petition would affect the basic right to cheap and sustainable forms of energy/electricity.

It stated that capital cost discusses the transport of coal through the ‘Thar Rail Link Project’ and in the alternative use, trucks for transport of coal. The petition assumes a cost of $11.90 million for construction of railways and colony. Ostensibly this cost related to the connectivity of the CHS to the railway link project.

However, no detail of the said connectivity is provided to justify the costs cited. The TCEB Thar Coal Pricing Framework (Standards and Guidelines) state that “detailed feasibility studies may be presented prior to seeking inclusion of transportation costs in the tariff”. There are no such detailed feasibilities provided in the present Tariff petition. As such, this cost head is both opaque and unreasonable and requires revision, ACJCE stated

Moreover, there is no clarity as to how the costs of the rail link projects itself are being incorporated into the coal tariff. The rail link project is being undertaken by Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company, it stated. The ACJCE stated that the sole premise of this project was to allow Thar coal access to markets beyond the mine-mouth power plants inside the Thar Coal Block areas, which was the original market design. As such, the cost of the expanded transportation network must figure into either the coal supply tariff for providing coal to power plants or other industries located in long-haul regions, or separately in the downstream generation tariff of power generating companies.

If this cost is to be borne as subsidy by the federal and Sindh governments for providing relief to end consumers, such subsidy should only be applied after the tariff determination process so that end users and stakeholders are aware of the true cost of coal in the market. This is a clear requirement of best practices in tariff determination in the power sector. It is not clear as to how this cost is or is not being handled in the tariff determination process or being reflected in the tariff.

“It is clear that a market for coal outside Thar is being developed, a clear understanding of that market and its implications for tariff determinations has not been elucidated.”

ACJCE also pointed out that no detail is offered as to the technologies employed for safe handling of coal transportation – especially with respect to the mitigation of environmental harms. Coal transportation is one of the most environmentally harmful processes in the life cycle of coal power and requires extensive treatment especially for long hauls.

The Thar Coal Energy and Energy Board in response to queries stated that as per the Coal Supply Agreement, Lucky Electric Power Company Limited (LEPCL) is responsible for transportation from mine to Port Qasim including safe off-take and safe transportation.

“We understand that tarpaulin is safely covered on every truck and water bowsers are nearby the loading area to avoid coal dust and related issues,” the board stated. The board also said that the cost of transportation was being billed by LEPCL to NEPRA separately and was not part of the coal tariff.

NEPRA did not response to the query related to ACJCE’s questions whether fuel price adjustment granted to coal powered electricity generation plants, even though price of their fuel comprising of domestic coal was fixed and cannot be changed.