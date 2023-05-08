Buddha’s tree planted at Taxila Museum was gifted to Ayub Khan by Sri Lanka: HC

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohan Wijewickrama on Sunday recalled that Pakistan’s former president Ayub Khan had brought Buddha’s sapling tree as a gift from Sri Lanka and then foreign minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had planted it at Taxila Museum.

The then foreign minister had planted the sapling Buddha tree on January 25, 1964 at Taxila Museum, under which the Great Mahatma Buddha had done meditation and secured enlightenment, had now grown up a full-fledged tree.

“This Buddha’s tree which was gifted to then president Ayub Khan was brought into Taxila Museum and planted here,” the Sri Lanka’s high commission stated on the occasion of Wesak Day to mark the birth, enlightenment and the passing day of Buddha, organised jointly by the PTDC, Ghandhra Resource Centre and others here at Ghandhra Art Village Taxila on Sunday.

It was highlighted by different speakers at the seminar that Pakistan could attract millions of Budhist religious tourists out of total 50 million Budhists in different parts of the world. They said Pakistan could earn millions of dollars through religious tourism at a time when the country was asking the IMF for the release of $1 billion tranche.

The participants of the event gathered at Taxila Museum, including the ambassador of Nepal, high commissioner of Sri Lanka, representatives of diplomatic crops and visited the site of Dharma Rajika Stupa where the remains of Budha were buried. The participants observed two- minute silence on this site to pay tribute to Great Budha.

Later on, a seminar was organised to celebrate Wesak Day, where the Sri Lankan high commissioner said that he had been staying in Pakistan for the last three years and it was the first time that the Wesak Day was being celebrated by the the cross section of the society.

The Nepal’s ambassador in Pakistan said that it was auspicious occasion for Budha’s believers and he extended his gratitude for arranging this function.

PTDC Managing Director Aftab Rana said that there was need to promote interfaith harmony in Pakistan, adding that there was a need to increase tolerance in the society. He was of the view that the Budha secured enlightenment (Nirvan) at young age after rendering sacrifices and promoted love, peace and humanity through his teachings.

Ministry of Religious Affairs Additional Secretary Attaur Rehman said that Pakistan could earn foreign exchange earnings by promoting religious tourism and the federal and provincial governments were taking steps in this regard.

Former special assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that Budha promoted humanity and it was great to see that through this event, the public-private partnership promoted pluralism in the society.

Mr Munawar, Buddhists community representative, who had come from far-flung areas of Sindh, said that there was a need to invite monks here in Pakistan from other countries so that they could learn more about Buddhism and could also teach to their coming generations.

Dr Nadeem Omar Tarrar, who is a professor of Archeology and head of Ghandhra Resource Centre, said that there was a need to create awareness about the heritage of this part of the land.

He said that Pakistan had voted for the Wesak Day celebration on May 5 every year under the aegis of the United Nations. Syed Ahsan Raza said that religious harmony is the way forward for Pakistan.