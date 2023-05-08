Sindh govt officers fail to get foreign training after getting Rs44m funds

KARACHI: The Auditor General of Pakistan has asked the Sindh government to recover Rs44.43 million from its employees who received the funds on account of acquiring foreign training but failed to proceed.

In a report, the AGP recommended the recovery of the amount disbursed to the universities and officers as a living allowance and from those who received double funding from the Sindh government and the centre for the same degree. The AGP also suggested to fix the responsibility on persons at fault.

The matter was pointed out to the Sindh government vide audit observation memo no. 14 on August 29, 2022, but no reply was received to the Audit department yet.

According to the content of the report, copy of which is available to The News, it was observed during the audit of the accounts of the Sindh Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD), for the financial year 2021-22, that huge amount of expenditure was disbursed on account of foreign training to strengthen the capacity of officers from the regular budget in denial of austerity measures taken by the government of Sindh.

As per the audit report, the SGA&C department failed to ensure the joining of officers in the foreign universities even after disbursing them with heavy living allowances. Besides, it was also observed that few officers did not leave for foreign studies despite receiving heavy allowances in advance. These officers were posted on key positions like deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs) and others. The report also noticed the prevailing practice, in which, officers apply for scholarships and get funds but do not attend foreign universities after getting lucrative postings as there was no documentary evidence of receiving the foreign training. Quoting an example, the audit report added that one of the officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service Group of grade-19 received double funding from the SGA&C Department (Rs17.8 million) and the Sindh Finance Department (Rs6.73) million for the same foreign degree but the officer did not proceed for studies.