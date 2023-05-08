Cop martyred, two injured in Haripur attacks

HARIPUR: A police constable was martyred and two others were injured when alleged criminals attacked them in two different incidents of armed attacks, police officials said on Sunday.

Officials of the Kotnajibullah Police Station quoted Constable Umair Asif of Rizwan Shaheed police post as saying that he along with Constable Khuda Bukhsh was on rider duty at around 12 when saw two masked men on Chamba Pind Road. The two masked men were carrying a repeater and a 30 bore pistol, he added.

The armed masked men, they said, opened fire on them as soon as they approached them, injuring both of them.

Responding to their wireless call, they said, a police party from Kotnajibullah Police Station shifted them to Trauma Centre where Constabled Khuda Bukhsh was pronounced dead while Umair Asif was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for tertiary care.

The police registered a case against unidentified attackers under terrorism charges and started searching for the accused.

The martyred constable was later laid to rest in his native Baeeyan Ahmed Ali Khan village. Commissioner Hazara Amir Sultan Tareen, Regional Police Officer Tahir Ayub and other police and civil officers attended the funeral.

The second attack on police was reported from the limits of Saddar Police Station where a police party raided a house in Pind Hashim Khan village for the arrest of an absconder identified as Muhammad Nasir.

The absconder and his accomplices opened fire on the police party as a result of which Constable Malik Saifullah sustained bullet injuries.

The attackers managed to escape while the injured constable was shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex. Police officials said that the accused, Muhammad Nasir, was wanted by police in a narcotics case.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur visited Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad and inquired after the health of both the injured constables and presented them flowers. The IG Police appreciated the bravery of the injured and martyred policemen.