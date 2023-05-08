‘Coalition govt to stand firm against Imran’s threats’

SUKKUR: Former Sindh chief minister and PPP leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Sunday said the coalition government has decided to reject Imran Khan’s threats of staging demonstrations and sit-ins.

The former Sindh CM inaugurated CT scan and MRI machine at the Khairpur Civil Hospital Khairpur.

Talking to the media persons, Syed Qaim Ali Shah said the PTI chairman has decided to take to streets to get cases against him closed but the PDM government has decided to reject Imran’s threats.

The PPP leader said the elections should be held on same date across the country, adding that the talks should be held to decide date and time of elections. “Govt was serious about the talks but can’t accept Imran’s dictations.”

The former Sindh CM said the clash among the state institutions is not good for the country and so all the institutions should work within their constitutional limits to strengthen the country.