Three-member gang of street criminals busted

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered a stolen amount of Rs 85,000, 03 mobile phones, and 03 stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed the police spokesman. Among the arrested accused was a gang leader, Dawood, and co-accused Farhan and Kamran.
The recovery was carried out after proper identification of the accused, SHO Dhamyal said. Those who are attacking the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, SP Saddar
said, adding that the crackdown against organized and active gangs would be continued.
