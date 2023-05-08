FCE faces turmoil amidst administrative changes

Islamabad: The frequent changing in management and makeshift arrangements at Federal College of Education (FCE) has created a state of turmoil within the college, significantly impacting its efficiency.

In an experimental move, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has given the temporary charge of the FCE to Professor Muhammad Ihsan ul Haq who is already a Principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/3. Earlier, Ms Saba Faisal, who was also a Principal at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2, took the temporary charge of the FCE on March 3, 2023 under the direction of FDE. However, this decision was short-lived, as on May 5, 2023, the FDE abruptly removed Ms. Saba Faisal from FCE after a mere two months and Mr. Muhammad Ihsan ul Haq was made interim head of the college.

Actually the removal of Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar from FCE followed a series of transitional appointments which has resulted in a lack of stability and a detrimental impact on the college’s functioning. Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar who was the Professor at FCE was placed at Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/4 on attachment basis. A faculty member of FCE on the condition of anonymity told media persons, Previously running smoothly, FCE is now facing disruptions in its training programs.

Moreover, the college’s telephone and internet connections have been severed due to non-payment of bills, leaving staff and students disconnected from crucial communication channels.