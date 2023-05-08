 
Monday May 08, 2023
National

Seven gamblers arrested

By APP
May 08, 2023

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs15,140, 07 mobile phones and 05 motorcycles from their possession during a raid here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Gujjar Khan Police raided and arrested gamblers Fana, Zahoor, Shahid, Nadeem, Amjad, Aftab and Jameel.