Pindi still enjoying monkeypox-free status

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district is still enjoying monkeypox free status however the three teaching hospitals in town and the six tehsil headquarters hospitals operating in the district along with private hospitals are following the guidelines issued by the health department for prevention of monkeypox.

Neither any confirmed case nor a suspect of monkeypox has so far been reported from anywhere in the district, said District Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Waqar Ahmed who has been designated as focal person for Mpox in the district while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday. He added the health department is closely monitoring the situation however it has not been notified of any confirmed or suspected case of Mpox from any healthcare facility operating in the district.

He said all public sector hospitals including allied hospitals and THQ hospitals in the district have been operating isolation rooms to observe and manage monkeypox cases if reported. All public and private sector hospitals have been asked to remain vigilant on detection and reporting of suspected cases of monkeypox.

He added public awareness is necessary for prevention of monkeypox and to avoid its spread if cases are reported. Individuals should follow basic infection control measures, such as isolation of infected individuals, use of personal protective equipment, and proper hand hygiene to avoid infection.

It is important that monkeypox is primarily a zoonotic disease, transmitted from animals to humans but human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly through close contact (talking, breathing, touching) with infected individuals. This can occur through respiratory droplets or contact with skin lesions. The virus can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated clothing or bedding. The virus may enter the body through broken skin and mucosal surfaces or via the respiratory tract.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that starts as a flat sore and develops into a blister filled with liquid, which may be itchy or painful. The rash can appear anywhere on the body and can range from a few to hundreds of lesions. People who develop symptoms of monkeypox must seek medical care promptly to receive appropriate treatment and prevent potential complications.