Chinese FM’s visit to Pakistan: key takeaways

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has just concluded his visit to Pakistan. He was here to participate in the bilateral and trilateral strategic dialogues.

Before delving into the visit of China’s foreign minister, it is appropriate to say China and Pakistan enjoy unique relationship. The two countries always stood shoulder to shoulder while facing the challenges. The most recent example comes from Sudan. After breakout of civil war, China extended helping hand to Pakistani community in that country. China did not only evacuate Chinese citizens but also helped Pakistanis. It reinforces the idea of all-weather brotherhood.

Another distinguished characteristic of Pakistan-China relationship is that China always helped us to go for self-sufficiency. It is based on the reality not exaggeration. China aided Pakistan in building Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila, Heavy Forge Factory, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Pakistan Ordnance Factories and production facilities for the Navy etc. Cooperation in building JF-17 Thunder stands out among all. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is ultimate example on this front.

The visit of Qin Gang is important because it is happening just after the successful visit of Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan to China.

Qin Gang started his visit by attending a reception hosted by President Arif Alvi which shows how much importance Pakistan attaches with relationship with China. It was followed by bilateral talks where both the countries reiterated their commitment to each other’s core interests. Qin Gang also spent some time with young Pakistani diplomats. He concluded his visit with his meeting with the Army Chief.

Apart from other things, there are three key takeaways from bilateral dialogue. First, Qin categorically stated China is ready to work with Pakistan for building security capacity and security system. It is a game-changing offer, especially to build security system. The reason is China is one of the most advanced countries in term of building modern security system. Moreover, China does not have any match like artificial intelligence-based warfare etc in certain areas. Pakistan must avail this opportunity.

Second, it is for the first time any high-level Chinese official talked about political stability in Pakistan. It shows China is really concerned about the situation in Pakistan. Thus, Pakistan must give a cool head to brotherly advice and try to put its house in order.

Third, Pakistan and China decided to make high-quality development cornerstone of bilateral economic linkages and give a new impetus to CPEC. It will help Pakistan tackle dual challenges of stagnant economic growth and high vulnerability to climate change. Philosophy of high-quality development puts equal focus on the development needs of society and principles of nature.

In coming days, we can expect a new momentum in green investment under CPEC. However, Pakistan needs to put its house in order to benefit from this investment. On the trilateral front, foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan huddled together to address the most urgent issues of Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, the situation in Afghanistan is worrisome right now. World Food Programme has reported 19.9 million Afghan people are food insecure. The situation can aggravate further as millions of people do not have secure jobs. It is feared terrorists can use this situation for their malicious agenda.

Despite such challenges, the world community is not diverting due attention to Afghanistan. Western countries are more focus to fulfil their agenda even at the cost of human life. Freezing of assets and sanctions imposed by the US is an example to explain the phenomena.

In nutshell, global dynamics are aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. It was satisfactory to note Qin was fully cognizant of the ground realities. That’s why he assured China will help Afghanistan realise self-reliance, peace, stability, development and prosperity at an early date. Pakistan showed strong commitment to the needs of Afghan people and peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan also highlighted the importance of Afghanistan for regional connectivity and expansion of CPEC to Central Asia. Afghanistan reiterated its commitment to not allowing any actor to use Afghanistan’s soil for terrorist activities, especially against China. The Kabul also expressed its willingness to be an active member of BRI.

The result of tri-lateral talks shows the three countries are committed to resolving the issues of Afghanistan on urgent basis. However, it is suggested they should promote the role of youth to materialise this commitment. It is needed because the youth are worst victim of crisis in Afghanistan and are highly vulnerable as they are prime target of terrorist organisations for recruitment.

Thus, there is a need of mechanisms which can strengthen the role of youth and counter the terrorist organisations.

It is good to note youth are also enthusiastic and willing to contribute. They are looking for opportunity for meaningful contribution. This is not a random statement but major finding from interaction with youth at Afghanistan-Pakistan-China Youth Forum.

The forum is being run by China Fudan University, various universities of Afghanistan and Pakistan including Kabul Polytechnic University and University of Peshawar etc. The forum is hosted at Asian Institute of Eco-civilisation Research and Development. It can assist three governments in engaging youth for meaningful interaction.

In conclusion, the visit of Qin Gang can be termed as a great success. It is hoped the visit will open new windows of opportunities for development and sustainable peace.