Will defeat Fazl again: Gandapur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said he had defeated JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the previous elections and would defeat him again in the upcoming polls.

Gandapur was talking to the journalists in Dera Ismail Khan for the first time after his release from the jail. He said the Constitution and law were being violated by the rulers, adding that terrorism cases were being registered against the PTI leaders.

He further said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was being harassed through the registration of fake cases against him but claimed the PTI would form the next government. He said that the rulers would have to face Article 6 proceedings, if they rejected holding polls.