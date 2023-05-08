Four killed in rain-related incidents in Swat: Hilly areas receive snowfall

MINGORA: Four persons were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Swat district on Sunday.

A woman was killed and two children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in the Dheran Patay area in Matta Tehsil. The second incident happened in Gulabad locality of Manglwar where the roof of a house collapsed, killing a minor girl. The third incident occurred in Kabal tehsil where a van fell into a gorge apparently slippery condition of the road. As a result, two persons were killed and seven others injured.

Meanwhile, the upper parts of Swat received snowfall while rain and hailstorm lashed the plain areas, increasing cold and forcing the people to go back into woolies. The tourist spots of Kalam, Mahodhand, Atror, Gabral and other hilly areas received the rare snowfall in the month of May.

Meanwhile, the parts of upper Chitral also received snowfall, increasing chill in the hilly areas.