Police kill two suspects involved in cop’s murder

LAHORE: The police killed two criminals involved in the murder of a cop in an alleged police encounter in the Manawan area on Sunday.

Manawan, Harbanspura and Batapur police, on a tip off, raided a hideout in Manawan to arrest the criminals who opened fire on them.

The police retaliated in the same fashion, as a result, two criminals were killed and two fled the scene.

The dead accused were identified as Sher Gull and Shaukat. The accused had martyred a cop Naveed a few days ago. The police shifted the bodies to the morgue.

16 dead in road accidents in 24 hours: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1121 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 1,193 were injured.

Out of this, 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted

to different hospitals. Whereas, 553 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

14 gamblers arrested: Data Darbar police arrested 14 gamblers and recovered cash Rs54,000 as stake money.

Ahsan, Zeeshan, Shehzad, Zain, Umar, Kareem were among the 14 arrested gamblers. Anarkali police arrested five drug-pushers and an illicit arm carrier.

The accused were identified as Adnan alias Billa, Arshad, Nokar Hussain, Faisal, Adnan, and Sajid.