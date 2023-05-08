People asked to report cops’ unprofessional behaviour

LAHORE: The Inspector General Police, Punjab, in his video message has requested the general public to report any unprofessional behaviour of the police force by calling 1787 IGP Complaint Centre.

He said that 30,000 pending FIRs of the past have been registered through 1787 Complaint Centre.

He emphasised the citizens, "Feel free to report to me any unprofessional behaviour, bribery, delaying tactics by the investigation officers.

The Inspector General Police, Punjab, said the regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs) and other officers concerned would also be held accountable to the citizens for lack of proper investigation and bad behaviour.

He requested that all the citizens should register the facts and correct information of the incidents while lodging FIRs so that the investigation process could be completed at the earliest and justice could be provided to the victim.

Visits complaint centre: The Inspector General Police, Punjab, paid a surprise visit to 1787 Complaint Centre at Central Police Office here on Sunday.

He issued orders for redressing complaints of citizens.

He ordered the DSP Sargodha Road, Faisalabad, to conduct an immediate inquiry of a citizen in cheque dishonor case and ensure immediate steps to solve the citizen’s problem and provide justice.

He directed the DIG Internal Accountability to create an effective mechanism for redressing of complaints related to investigation at 1787 Complaint Centre.