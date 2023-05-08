PAC takes up Justice Mazahar assets issue today

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to take up the issue of Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi’s assets today (Monday).

Besides members of the PAC, PAC Chairman Noor Alam has directed the Auditor General of Pakistan, Finance, Interior, Housing and Works, Law and Justice secretaries, Federal Bureau of Revenue, National Accountability Bureau, Capital Development Authority and National Database & Registration Authority chairmen, Federal Investigation Agency director general, senior members of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan boards of revenue and chief secretaries, excise and taxation secretaries of the four provinces to attend the meeting.

The PAC was referred the matter of income and assets of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi by the National Assembly on May 4 under Rule 199 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had raised the issue in the National Assembly and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani referred the matter to the PAC to hold a special audit of the accounts of Justice Mazahar with the help of Auditor General of Pakistan and the FBR.