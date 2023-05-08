‘Coalition govt to reject Imran’s threats’

SUKKUR: Former Sindh chief minister and PPP leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Sunday said the coalition government has decided to reject Imran Khan’s threats of staging demonstrations and sit-ins.
The former Sindh CM inaugurated CT scan and MRI machine at the Khairpur Civil Hospital Khairpur.Talking to the media persons, Syed Qaim Ali Shah said the PTI chairman has decided to take to streets to get cases against him closed but the PDM government has decided to reject Imran’s threats.
