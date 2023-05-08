Punjab CM orders crackdown on trade of substandard seed, pesticide

LAHORE: Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has directed the department concerned to launch a crackdown on those selling substandard seed and pesticides. He underscored that farmers, administrative officers and staff members of Agriculture Department attaining their cotton targets would be encouraged.

The Punjab government became proactive to increase the production of cotton in the province. On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cotton cultivation target area has been fixed at 50 lac per acre and cotton production target has been fixed at 82 lac per bale in the province.

Every division and district has been assigned to attain cotton under cultivation area and production target. A principal decision has been made to award a special preferential package to the farmers in order to increase cotton under cultivation area and its production.

The proposal to give agricultural input and soft loans was reviewed and caretaker CM sought a comprehensive plan from the Bank of Punjab in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to provide all possible facilities to the farmers so as to attain their cotton targets. The minimum support price of cotton has been fixed at Rs8,500.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure availability of certified seed under any circumstance. Mohsin Naqvi stated that assistance from the federal government regarding attainment of certified seed would also be taken.

Mohsin Naqvi before departing for London in a special meeting ordered agriculture department, administration and information department to launch a vigorous campaign to increase the cotton cultivation area.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, APTMA Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Doctor Jawad, Secretaries, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab), Commissioners and Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad attended the meeting via video link.Forms special cell to resolve depts’ issues

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has established a special cell in the CM’s Office to resolve departmental affairs and matters relating to the promotion of the Punjab government officials.