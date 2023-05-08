Boy drowns in Tarbela Lake

HARIPUR: A boy died after drowning in Tarbela Lake, police and rescue workers said on Sunday. They said that some youngsters were bathing in the Tarbela Lake near Darri Naka village when one of them slipped into deep water and drowned.

The local rescue workers managed to retrieve the body after an effort of two hours and shifted it to the Trauma Centre where the deceased was identified as Muhammad Tayab, a resident of Thandiyani village in Abbottabad.