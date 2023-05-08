WSSCM new chief assumes charge

MINGORA: Senior lawyer Aurangzeb advocate took charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mingora (WSSCM) after the three-year term expiration of the former CEO Sheda Muhammad.

Sheda Muhammad who is a civil servant in public health department, served WSSCM for three years on deputation, however on April 26, after the expiration of his three-year term, he was sent back to his parent department.

The board of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mingora in its meeting held here in Mingora Swat on Saturday, approved the name of Aurangeb Advocate to serve the company till the appointment of the regular Chief Executive Officer.

After the appointment the new Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mingora maintained that during the interim period, he would try his level best to serve the people of the area with dedication.