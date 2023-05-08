Man kills wife, three relatives

ABBOTTABAD: A man shot dead his wife and three other relatives in Lari Syedan village in the limits of Nawan Sher Police Station over a petty issue, police officials said on Sunday.
They said Jaffar shot dead his wife, sister-in-law and two other family members over a petty issue before going into hiding.The deceased were identified as Saima, 30, Iram, 25, Kiran, 26, and 13-year-old boy Zeeshan, son of Shirin. A two-year-old child Muhammad Ali sustained injuries in the attack. The Rescue 1122 and police personnel shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital. Police officials said a search operation had been launched for the arrest of the accused. They also asked the general public to intimate the police about the whereabouts of the accused who had hidden in the thick forest or taken shelter in the surrounding area.
“The cops have been deployed on the entry and exit points of the area as well as on all routes to arrest the accused,” said an official, adding the exact cause of the gruesome murder could be ascertained only after the arrest of the accused.
