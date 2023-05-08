16 dead in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1121 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 1,193 were injured. Out of this, 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 553 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
