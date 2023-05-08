 
close
Monday May 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

16 dead in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
May 08, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1121 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 1,193 were injured. Out of this, 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 553 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.