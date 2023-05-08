Abolition of quota & curbs by Punjab : Wheat flour prices go up in Wana

WANA: The Lower South Waziristan district headquarters, Wana, is facing a wheat flour crisis as the price of the 80 kg bag of the staple has reached Rs13,000.

Awami National Party local leader Ayaz Wazir told the media on Sunday that the KP government had stopped providing wheat flour to Wana at lower prices.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on the supply of flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has created a crisis in Lower South Waziristan like other parts of the province. The people have no other option but to buy the flour at high prices, he lamented.

The ANP leader said the people are already reeling under severe inflation and unemployment while the flour crisis has added to their sufferings.He said now the federal government is forcing people to buy things at higher rates by creating artificial scarcity of the food items, including flour, sugar, dal and ghee.

Ayaz Wazir said the federal government should remove the obstacles to the supply of flour, sugar and other food items to Lower South Waziristan and end the people’s difficulties.He said imposing restrictions on the supply of food items to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and especially from one district to another, is not only sad but also condemnable, adding the Punjab government should announce an end to curbs.

The ANP leader alleged that the Punjab government is obstructing the supply of wheat, flour, sugar, ghee and other essential commodities to KP by citing lame excuses.He said that ANP will be forced to stage protests if the Punjab government does not end the restrictions on the movement of the essential food items.

When contacted, District Food Controller of South Waziristan Mahmudur Rahman said the share of cheap wheat flour quota for the district has ended due to the government’s policy to end such a facility on April 10.

He said the wheat flour prices may have increased due to cheap quota abolition but said the provincial government is taking necessary steps to improve the situation.