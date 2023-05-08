Ministry to seek ‘enough’ funds in upcoming budget

Islamabad:Despite economic woes and a fiscal squeeze the climate change ministry will seek enough funds in upcoming annual budget to amicably deals with the challenges arising out due to global warming.

The ministry will provide its input about three ongoing projects that are nearing completion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The funds for these projects should be allocated in the budget to ensure their completion within stipulated time frame.

These projects include Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG, Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme - Phase-I Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Revised) and Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit.

The ministry is also working on four major foreign-funded projects including Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF-II), Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture Water Management, Pakistan Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Protection Programme and National Ozone Unit.

An official report compiled by the climate change ministry stated "By the end of this century, the annual mean temperature in Pakistan is expected to rise by 3°C to 5°C for a central global emissions scenario, while higher global emissions may yield a rise of 4°C to 6°C."

It further said "Average annual rainfall is not expected to have a significant long-term trend, but is expected to exhibit large inter-annual variability. Sea level is expected to rise by a further 60 centimeters. By the end of the century and will most likely affect the low-lying coastal areas south of Karachi toward Keti Bander and the Indus River delta."

An official said "Now there will be concerted efforts to tackle the issue of climate change. There are ministries with some responsibilities for climate change-related policies. In particular, the Ministry of Water and Power is now also responsible for a key area of mitigation (power generation) and adaptation (water)."

"Similarly, the Inter-Provincial Committee is another noticeable institution entitled to develop provincial environmental acts. Its role and function is specifically limited to the national impact assessment plan, but considering the recent inclusion of strategic environmental assessment in development planning, this would be an important institution to take note of climate change-related activities," he said.