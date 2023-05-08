‘Girls’ unite for CB colleges’ reunion

Rawalpindi:The anticipation was palpable as the alumni of C.B College made their way to the reunion that wa celebrated at Garrison Officers Mess Rawalpindi. It was yet another year, yet another opportunity to relive old memories and create new ones.

The excitement was contagious, with every step bringing back the laughter, joy, and sheer bliss of the good old days. This year's reunion was meticulously planned and executed with extreme detail and dedication by Tahmeena Malik, the prime mover and force behind the event. Almost 130 alumni had gathered in Rawalpindi to have a whale of a time, catching up with old friends and making new ones.

As the "Girls" arrived, Tahmeena Malik was visibly excited and energized, greeting each one with a warm hug and a big smile. The response was overwhelming, and she knew it was well worth the effort. The 43-Union spirit was alive and well as the alumni gathered for the 14th time, with the exception of the Covid years when it was unfortunately cancelled.

Tahmeena was thrilled with the tremendous response and emphasized that it was time to pass the baton to some other "champions" who could arrange and facilitate these reunions going forward. As the event kicked off, Tahmeena welcomed the alumni and reminded them of the importance of using this platform to bond, share their successes, and lend support to those in need. She had arranged a "Treasure Hunt," which proved to be great fun, and gave out numerous raffle prizes to the delight of the ladies. The hall reverberated with the sound of clapping and tapping feet as a few spirited students sang the C.B College "Tarana," receiving thunderous applause. The event ended with a group photo and a big "Thank you" to Tahmeena for her hard work and dedication in organizing the reunion. Promises were made to meet again the following year, and everyone left feeling rejuvenated and grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.