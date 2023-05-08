Controversial appointment of principals ignites tensions among senior associate professors

Islamabad:Recent decisions by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to appoint Principals based on factors other than seniority have fuelled resentment among senior associate professors working in various federal government colleges throughout the city. The FDE has been accused of favouritism and nepotism, leading to increased anxiety among affected senior associate professors.

The appointment of Ms. Ayesha Kayani, currently an Associate Professor and ranked 10th on the seniority list, as Principal of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/4 has ignited controversy. Allegations surrounding her appointment include suspicions about her actual date of birth, academic records, and previous experience in BS-17, and her close connections to high-ranking FDE officials.

This is not an isolated case, as numerous out-of-seniority appointments have been made in boys and girls colleges recently. Such appointments have disrupted educational institutions, caused anxiety among teachers and staff, and have been described as reckless and devoid of sensibility. Teachers demand accountability and appropriate punishment for those involved in these appointments and other wrongdoings, emphasizing the need to restore transparency and fairness in the selection process to preserve the integrity of the education system.