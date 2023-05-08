Seven gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs15,140, 07 mobile phones and 05 motorcycles from their possession during a raid here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.
Gujjar Khan Police raided and arrested gamblers Fana, Zahoor, Shahid, Nadeem, Amjad, Aftab and Jameel. SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that gambling is the root of other evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.
