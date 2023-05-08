Int’l carpet exhibition in October

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has decided to hold 39th World Exhibition of Carpets in October this year in Lahore and advance contacts are being initiated to attract foreign buyers.
PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf told the media on Sunday that they had high hopes of the authorities concerned to extend supportive hand to make the mega exhibition a big success, and also share cost of hospitality package for the foreign buyers/ participants in the exhibition.
LAHORE:The Alhamra and the Embassy of Spain in Pakistan hosted a solo cello concert by internationally renowned...
LAHORE:Youth is our asset and future. We will take all possible steps for their bright future. The promotion of...
LAHORE:On the directions of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, Faisalabad Development Authority has started...
An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday, following...
LAHORE:The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown, led a delegation of government and business figures on a visit to...
LAHORE: Lahore police arrested four proclaimed offenders among 11 suspects on different charges on Sunday.Sanda...