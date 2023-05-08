Int’l carpet exhibition in October

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has decided to hold 39th World Exhibition of Carpets in October this year in Lahore and advance contacts are being initiated to attract foreign buyers.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf told the media on Sunday that they had high hopes of the authorities concerned to extend supportive hand to make the mega exhibition a big success, and also share cost of hospitality package for the foreign buyers/ participants in the exhibition.