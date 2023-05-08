‘Commerce education vital for growth’

LAHORE:Youth is our asset and future. We will take all possible steps for their bright future. The promotion of commerce education and IT is indispensable for the development of the country's economy.

According to a press release, these views were expressed by chief guests Chairman Businessman Panel and Chief Executive Officer Pharma Health Pakistan Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and Adviser Sports Chief Minister Punjab Wahab Riaz on the occasion of convocation and annual prize distribution of Government Graduate College of Commerce, Iqbal Town.

Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and Wahab Riaz in their addresses said that the youth should complete their education with hard work, dedication and after completing it, perform their duties in various departments diligently The college principal Yaqoob Elahi Sheikh also presented the college’s performance report.