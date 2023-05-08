FDA starts building boundary wall on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the directions of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started constructing a boundary wall at a cost of Rs7 million to protect the residents of FDA City from sewage and industrial wastewater emanating from nearby industrial units.

In a statement issued on Sunday, FDA director general has also directed the environment protection department and municipal corporation to take action against delinquent industrial units for not properly disposing of industrial waste in Samana village and dumping sewage into the watercourse. These measures aim to provide the inhabitants with respite from the perils of environmental pollution.

In a separate development, the ombudsman office has interceded on a complaint of Rai Muhammad Samiullah Khan to ensure the issuance of a BS (Hons) in English degree to him by Government College University Faisalabad, the spokesman reported.

Meanwhile, besides registering an FIR with the anti-corruption establishment, the excise & taxation department in Gujranwala district has also initiated departmental proceedings against Inspector Excise Ms Iram Abbas, under the Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006, for fraudulently transferring the vehicle of one Ghulam Abbas to her name. This action was taken after the involvement of the ombudsman office on a complaint of Ghulam Abbas, the spokesman stated.

In a separate development, Motor Registration Authority Model Town Lahore initiated departmental proceedings against Inspector Faisal Ishtiaq Chattha, Rana Shehbaz and Kashif Saleem, under the PEEDA Act, 2006, who were found responsible for the loss of the vehicle registration file of citizen namely Haseeb Arshad of Lahore. In conjunction with this, a duplicate vehicle file was also issued to the applicant, the spokesman added.

Addressing a different issue of Qazi Muhammad Zeeshan Ali of Multan, who sought to change the category of his computerised weapons from Punjab to the all Pakistan level, the provincial home department reported that a total of 194,593 weapons licences have been renewed, under the rules, by deputy commissioners' offices throughout the province. This resolution of an important issue brings relief to the people concerned, the spokesperson concluded.