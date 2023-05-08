 
Monday May 08, 2023
Lahore

Girl commits suicide

By Our Correspondent
May 08, 2023

An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday, following a domestic issue. The girl identified as ‘H’, a resident of Nishtar Colony, consumed the poisonous pills, due to which her condition went critical. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she could not recover

during treatment. The police shifted the body to mortuary.