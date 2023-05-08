Girl commits suicide

An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday, following a domestic issue. The girl identified as ‘H’, a resident of Nishtar Colony, consumed the poisonous pills, due to which her condition went critical. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she could not recover
during treatment. The police shifted the body to mortuary.
The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association has decided to hold 39th World Exhibition of Carpets in...
LAHORE:The Alhamra and the Embassy of Spain in Pakistan hosted a solo cello concert by internationally renowned...
LAHORE:Youth is our asset and future. We will take all possible steps for their bright future. The promotion of...
LAHORE:On the directions of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, Faisalabad Development Authority has started...
LAHORE:The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown, led a delegation of government and business figures on a visit to...
LAHORE: Lahore police arrested four proclaimed offenders among 11 suspects on different charges on Sunday.Sanda...