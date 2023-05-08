Canadian delegation briefed on bilateral trade

LAHORE:The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown, led a delegation of government and business figures on a visit to Punjab, where they held discussions with the Chairman of a group of industries, SM Imran, and business community of Punjab to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two regions. On this occasion, a discussion session was arranged between the Canadian delegation and the Punjab business community. During the meeting, Imran gave an overview of Punjab’s economic progress and expressed the region’s eagerness to attract investment from all around the world.

Mayor Brown thanked Imran for the warm welcome and highlighted the significance of fostering relationships between Canada and Punjab in trade and investment. He noted that Pakistan has vast opportunities in the start-up, women entrepreneurship, IT, and ITeS sectors. Mayor Brown emphasised that IT and women entrepreneurship are crucial drivers for socio- economic progress and commended the youth of Pakistan for their enthusiasm in IT-based entrepreneurship.

Overall, the visit provided an opportunity for the two regions to explore potential areas of cooperation and to create a roadmap for future collaboration.