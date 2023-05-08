Four POs among 11 suspects arrested

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested four proclaimed offenders among 11 suspects on different charges on Sunday.
Sanda investigation police arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in electricity theft, violence against women and bogus cheques. The accused were identified as Awais, Ali Ahmed, Azam and Ahmad Raza. Baghbanpura investigation police arrested three robbers Zohaib, Ali Irfan and Talha and recovered weapons from them. Barki police arrested a kite seller Amber alias Chaman and recovered 1,000 kites and strings from his possession.
Defence C police arrested three drug pushers Imran, Shehbaz alias Baja and Rizwan and recovered 4.27kg charas from them. The police also reunited 15-year-old Shiraz and Iqra with their parents.
