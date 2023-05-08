Non-food grade bottles of drinks seized

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 12,500 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Hakeemah Wala on Manga Road.
PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority also confiscated all machinery, including bottle blower machine, motor, gas cylinder and lodged a case against the unit owner over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fake labelling of different popular brands was fixed on the empty bottles that were to be used for food products. He said that PFA took action against the factory due to the production of non-food grade bottles, false labelling and lack of proper records. Food grade plastic particles can be used for food products, while the non-food grade is not suitable for this purpose
