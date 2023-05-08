Scattered rain in City; more showers forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most plain parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Hafizabad, Joharabad, Chakwal, Mangla, Narowal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Islamabad, Kasur, Murree, Saidu Sharif, Pattan, Dir, Balakot, Kalam, Kakul, Cherat, Chitral, Mardan, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Astore, Bagrote and Chillas.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 19.2°C.