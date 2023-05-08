Scattered rain in City; more showers forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most plain parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Hafizabad, Joharabad, Chakwal, Mangla, Narowal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Islamabad, Kasur, Murree, Saidu Sharif, Pattan, Dir, Balakot, Kalam, Kakul, Cherat, Chitral, Mardan, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Astore, Bagrote and Chillas.
Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 19.2°C.
The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association has decided to hold 39th World Exhibition of Carpets in...
LAHORE:The Alhamra and the Embassy of Spain in Pakistan hosted a solo cello concert by internationally renowned...
LAHORE:Youth is our asset and future. We will take all possible steps for their bright future. The promotion of...
LAHORE:On the directions of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, Faisalabad Development Authority has started...
An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday, following...
LAHORE:The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown, led a delegation of government and business figures on a visit to...