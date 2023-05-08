Toll from DR Congo floods rises to nearly 400

BUKAVU, DR Congo: The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to nearly 400, an official said on Sunday.
At least 394 bodies have been recovered after last week´s floods, said Thomas Bakenga, administrator of Kalehe territory where the affected villages are located. He had announced a toll of at least 203 people on Saturday. Heavy rainfall in the Kalehe region of South Kivu province on Thursday caused rivers to overflow, triggering landslides that engulfed the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi.
BANGKOK: Thais queued under the blistering sun outside temples, shopping centres and schools to cast their early...
LONDON: Partygoers flocked to tens of thousands of street celebrations across Britain on Sunday as the country...
MOSCOW: Zakhar Prilepin insisted on Sunday that he would not be scared off, a day after being wounded in a car blast...
SINGAPORE: The festering crisis in Myanmar will loom over talks between Southeast Asian leaders in Indonesia this...
LONDON: Humza Yousaf, Pakistan-origin first minister of Scotland, has said that he will “definitely” undertake a...
ARICA, Chile: A plane carrying more than a hundred Venezuelan migrants left Chile on Sunday, in a repatriation flight...