Monday May 08, 2023
World

Evacuation prompts watchdog warning over Ukraine nuclear plant

By AFP
May 08, 2023

KYIV, Ukraine: The UN nuclear chief warned of dangerous conditions around Europe´s largest nuclear power plant as Russia´s evacuation of civilians from near the Zaporizhzhia station has sparked fears of escalating conflict in the area.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly raised concern over the safety of the six-reactor plant in southern Ukraine, which has been on the front line since Russian forces seized it last year. Blaming stepped-up shelling from the Ukrainian side, Russia last week ordered families with children and elderly to temporarily leave the nearby town of Enerhodar.