Nigeria police rescue 58 kidnap victims near capital

ABUJA: Police in Nigeria said on Sunday that it rescued 58 people who were abducted and held hostage by criminal gangs in central Kogi State, while one victim died during the operation.

Kidnappings are one of the many security challenges facing incoming President Bola Tinubu, who will be sworn in later this month after a February election disputed by the opposition. “The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has rescued 58 kidnapped victims held hostage at Udulu Forest, Gegu Local Government Area of Kogi State,” spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said.

Gegu is about 145 kilometres (90 miles) from Abuja, the capital. Police did not say where the victims were kidnapped from or how long they had been in captivity.