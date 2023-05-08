Hollywood strikes inflamed by claim AI could do writers’ jobs

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood writers´ strike broke out this week over pay, but the refusal of studios like Netflix and Disney to rule out artificial intelligence replacing human scribes in the future has only fueled anger and fear on the picket lines.
With their rapidly advancing ability to eerily mimic human conversation, AI programmes like ChatGPT have spooked many industries recently. The White House this week summoned Big Tech to discuss the potential risks. As part of the weeks-long talks with studios and streamers that collapsed on Monday, the Writers Guild of America asked for binding agreements to regulate the use of AI.
