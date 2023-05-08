Istanbul mayor’s bus pelted during election campaign

ISTANBUL: Angry protesters on Sunday pelted the Istanbul mayor´s campaign bus with stones while he was touring Turkiye´s conservative heartland ahead of next weekend´s general election.
Images released by the office of Istanbul´s opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu showed stones smashing the bus´s windows at a campaign stop in the eastern city of Erzurum. Imamoglu was delivering a speech from the bus´s roof when he was forced to go inside for cover and drive off.
Images on social media showed police using water cannon to disperse a group of people who ran after the bus throwing stones. Imamoglu called the event a provocation and demanded an explanation from local officials.
Turkish media reports said at least seven people received minor injuries. The province is controlled by the Islamic-rooted party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The incident underscored the tensions surrounding next Sunday´s parliamentary and presidential ballot. Imamoglu is campaigning on behalf of secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
