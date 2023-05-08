Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea

WARSAW: A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Polish plane patrolling for the EU´s border agency over the Black Sea, causing the pilots to temporarily lose control of the aircraft, Warsaw said on Sunday.

According to Poland´s border force, the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 plane did not make radio contact before carrying out “aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres, approaching the border guard plane three times without keeping to the required safety distance”.

The Polish plane experienced significant turbulence and the crew temporarily “lost control of the aircraft and lost altitude”, the statement said. Warsaw said the Russian plane flew just in front of the nose of the aircraft and crossed its path at a distance of “around five metres”. On Saturday evening Romania´s defence ministry, which first reported the incident, condemned Moscow´s “aggressive and dangerous” behaviour.