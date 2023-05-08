27 dead in Peru gold mine fire

LIMA: At least 27 workers have died in a fire at a gold mine in a remote area of southern Peru, authorities said on Sunday. A short circuit caused the fire, which broke out Saturday in a tunnel inside the La Esperanza mine in the Arequipa region, police and the public prosecutor´s office said.

Public prosecutor Giovanni Matos told channel N television that there were “27 dead inside the mine.” Local media said the blaze started after an explosion at the mine in the remote Condesuyos province.