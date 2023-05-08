Slovakia’s interim government resigns

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia´s Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Sunday he has tendered the resignation of his caretaker government amid a rumbling political crisis.
MPs in the EU and Nato member country toppled Heger´s four-party coalition government in a vote of no confidence in December. Since then, an interim government led by Heger has been running the country until fresh elections are held on September 30.
“I have asked the president to revoke my mandate,” Heger told reporters. He promised to coordinate his decisions with President Zuzana Caputova, who he is due to meet later on Sunday.
BANGKOK: Thais queued under the blistering sun outside temples, shopping centres and schools to cast their early...
LONDON: Partygoers flocked to tens of thousands of street celebrations across Britain on Sunday as the country...
MOSCOW: Zakhar Prilepin insisted on Sunday that he would not be scared off, a day after being wounded in a car blast...
SINGAPORE: The festering crisis in Myanmar will loom over talks between Southeast Asian leaders in Indonesia this...
LONDON: Humza Yousaf, Pakistan-origin first minister of Scotland, has said that he will “definitely” undertake a...
ARICA, Chile: A plane carrying more than a hundred Venezuelan migrants left Chile on Sunday, in a repatriation flight...