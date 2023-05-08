 
Monday May 08, 2023
Slovakia’s interim government resigns

By AFP
May 08, 2023

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia´s Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Sunday he has tendered the resignation of his caretaker government amid a rumbling political crisis.

MPs in the EU and Nato member country toppled Heger´s four-party coalition government in a vote of no confidence in December. Since then, an interim government led by Heger has been running the country until fresh elections are held on September 30.

“I have asked the president to revoke my mandate,” Heger told reporters. He promised to coordinate his decisions with President Zuzana Caputova, who he is due to meet later on Sunday.