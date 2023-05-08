WAPDA aim to give tough time to Army in National Games

LAHORE: WAPDA, who always finish overall second after the invincible Army, will field a heavy contingent of 850 in the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 22-30.

"Yes, we will field a contingent of 850 plus in 31 disciplines. We are not featuring in sailing," WAPDA Sports Board Secretary General Umair Aslam Malik told 'The News' in an interview. "It's a big event and actually there are two top competitors, Army and WAPDA who give tough time to each other," Umair said.

"We have made good preparation as camps have been in progress at various venues for the last 20 to 25 days," Umair said. He said that WAPDA contingent would proceed to Quetta in different groups keeping in view the schedule and other matters.

"Our contingent will proceed in groups. You know there is security and accommodation issue as well. And the other thing is that events are being held at different places and team events are set to be conducted before the Games formally begin on May 22 with the opening ceremony," Umair said.

"We have arranged accommodation at different places in Quetta as you know we don't have that facility at one place like Army and we will go accordingly," he added. Umair said that WAPDA athletes would proceed to Quetta via different means of communication. Most would go by train, he added.

"Some will go by air. Those who are in Grade-17 or above are entitled to go by air. Even some spend from their own pocket." Umair said that WAPDA have always given tough time to Army and this time too they will do so. "We will give tough time to Army and they will not be able to take away medals so easily. Winning and losing is part of the game but we will make our top effort and the best will emerge victorious," he said.

"It's a healthy competition. There should be no malice. Whoever is the best in sports irrespective of his or her connections should come on top," Umair said. In athletics, which is the biggest discipline, WAPDA always reign supreme in the women section but they finish overall second after Army in this discipline where a bulk of medals are at grabs.

WAPDA have produced some stunning players in almost every discipline, especially the power sports and martial arts. WAPDA will also defend their crown in men's football. Both men and women football teams of WAPDA on Sunday reached Quetta, an official of WAPDA football team told this correspondent.

Football teams underwent a 25-day camp at Faisalabad. The managers meeting will be held on May 12 with the event to be conducted at two venues from May 13-19. The competitions will be held in 32 disciplines: baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, rowing, sailing, shooting and swimming.

Some exhibition matches will also be held in canoeing and kayak, futsal, throwball and women cricket which has been included for the first time in the country’s most important competitions.

In order to avert any logistics and boarding issues the organisers have planned to hold the competitions in baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing and gymnastics before the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held on May 22.

Hockey competitions will be the first to begin on May 12 at the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium Quetta. The competitions in five sports disciplines will be held outside Balochistan due to lack of infrastructure and other issues.

Rowing will be hosted by Islamabad, sailing in Karachi, Jhelum will host shooting, and swimming and cycling will be conducted in Lahore. The torch journey has already begun from Karachi and after passing through various cities it will be carried to Quetta on May 14.